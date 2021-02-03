CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 392,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,162,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

