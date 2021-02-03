CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Match Group by 314.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

MTCH traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.52. 38,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

