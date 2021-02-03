CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $751.63. 3,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,834. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,510 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,297. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

