CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 191,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,340,141. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

