Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.
FIS opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.
In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
