Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

FIS opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

