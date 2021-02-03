Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,603 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,832 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,564 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 88,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

