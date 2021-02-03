TrueChain Hits Market Cap of $14.60 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

