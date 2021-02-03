ForTube Market Cap Tops $12.19 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. ForTube has a total market cap of $12.19 million and $6.76 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.