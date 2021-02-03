Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $347,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

