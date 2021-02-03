Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Ball by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.