Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

