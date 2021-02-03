Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.41. Surgalign shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 50,271 shares.

Specifically, insider William Scott Durall bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 609.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 733,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 629,928 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

