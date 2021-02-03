Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

SDC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,429. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,475,000 shares of company stock worth $122,381,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 348,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 243,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

