Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. 24,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,827.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,597,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
