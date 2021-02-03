Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. 24,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,827.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,597,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

