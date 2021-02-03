First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

