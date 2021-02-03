First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FPL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 100,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 186,026 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 519.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 447,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 375,056 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 967.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 233,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 211,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $565,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

