Ruff (RUFF) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $7.65 million and $202,785.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

