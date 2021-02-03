Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of EFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.