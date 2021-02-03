BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BYM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 71,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,915. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

