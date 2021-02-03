BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
BYM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 71,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,915. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
