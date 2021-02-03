Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Sell

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

VG stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Vonage has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

