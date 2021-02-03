AMG National Trust Bank Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

