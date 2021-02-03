TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TEL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.41. 5,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,870,292. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

