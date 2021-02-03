Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $511.433-525.381 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.75 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.

NYSE:WAT traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.21. 2,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.