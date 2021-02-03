Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

