Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 260,128 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633,616 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $68,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

