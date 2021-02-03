Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,260 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VirnetX by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VirnetX by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VHC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

