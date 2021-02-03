Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 8.2%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares were up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 854,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 920,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

The firm has a market cap of $344.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

