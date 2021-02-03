Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $35.00. Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 402,057 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.04. The firm has a market cap of £64.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

In related news, insider Sian Herbert bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £10,230 ($13,365.56). Also, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

