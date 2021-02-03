Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $180.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.32. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,379. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 197,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 568,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,835,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

