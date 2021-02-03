iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $241.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

