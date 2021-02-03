Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 582 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.