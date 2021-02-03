Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

