Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $165.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

