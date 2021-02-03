OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $104.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 95,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $98.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

