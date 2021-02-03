Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. 20,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

