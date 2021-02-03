Masari Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $178.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Masari has a total market cap of $411,299.80 and $178.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,540.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.20 or 0.04247948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00410591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.01187380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.00501049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00420950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00261327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.