Lition Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $372,102.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $2.80 million and $372,102.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,540.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.20 or 0.04247948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00410591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.01187380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.00501049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00420950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00261327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021454 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

