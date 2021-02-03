Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $111.68

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can now be purchased for about $111.68 or 0.00305639 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $945.95 million and $124.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KSMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.