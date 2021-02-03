Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

SPYG opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

