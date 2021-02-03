Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

