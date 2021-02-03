The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Boeing by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.