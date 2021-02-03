Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

TLS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,853,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

