Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,056.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,977.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

