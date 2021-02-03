Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of TECH opened at $374.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.44. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $399.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

