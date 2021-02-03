Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 126,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 199,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company has a market cap of $84.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,927,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

