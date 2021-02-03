Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 7.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.37. 22,350,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 35,258,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

