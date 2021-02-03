Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 7.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 3,611,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,186,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $815.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 268,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 60.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 60.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

