Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 7.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 3,611,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,186,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $815.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.86.
Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.