Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Up 7.4%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.59. 4,997,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,541,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 48,033.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)
Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
