Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Up 7.4%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.59. 4,997,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,541,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 48,033.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

