MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 7.6%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.42. 120,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 118,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $613.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. Equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

