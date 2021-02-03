Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. 113,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 55,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The firm has a market cap of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,742,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

